PHHSA Emphasizes Need To Adopt Modern Technology In Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PHHSA emphasizes need to adopt modern technology in agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association( PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik on Sunday urged the government to prioritize the integration of modern technology into our agricultural practices for bumper production to meet food staple needs of ever-growing population.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Momin Ali he said the integration of advanced biotechnology techniques can lead to the development of crop varieties that are more resistant to pests, diseases, and adverse climatic conditions, said a news release issued here.

He said this not only ensures food security but also contributes to increased farmer incomes and reduced dependence on imports.

He said modern technologies such as precision agriculture, remote sensing, data analytics, and biotechnology offer immense potential to enhance productivity, optimize resource utilization, and mitigate environmental impact.

Utilization of modern technology is crucial for the sustainable growth and development of the agricultural industry, he added.

Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economy by contributing to food security, providing raw materials for industries, generating employment, and supporting rural communities.

It's a significant source of export earnings for many countries and contributes to overall economic growth and stability.

He said agriculture has been the backbone of our economy. However, we are faced with challenges such as fluctuating weather patterns, diminishing arable land, and increasing population pressure.

To overcome these obstacles and achieve long-term agricultural sustainability, the incorporation of modern technology is imperative, he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitar-I-Imtiaz said by investing in research and development, providing incentives to farmers to adopt innovative methods, evolving new hybrid seed varieties and creating a conducive policy environment, we can revolutionize our agricultural sector and pave the way for a prosperous and sustainable future.

He hoped that new caretaker leadership, can become a shining example of how technology-driven agriculture can transform economies and livelihoods.

