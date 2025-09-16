Sardar Tahir Mehmood elected ICCI President, Tahir Ayub and Irfan Chaudhry as SVP and VP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In a transition of leadership, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Tahir Ayub, and Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry were elected unopposed on Friday as President, Senior Vice President, and Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), respectively.

The oath was administered by Chairman Founder Group ICCI, Tariq Sadiq, said a press release.

Their election followed the resignation of the previous office-bearers — Nasir Mansoor Qureshi (President), Abdul Rehman Siddiqui (Senior Vice President), and Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry (Vice President) — who stepped down a day earlier citing personal reasons.

The event was graced by Coordinator to Prime Minister for Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, alongside a large number of prominent leaders from the industry, trade, and services sectors including ICCI former Presidents.

In his address, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan congratulated the newly elected team and pledged full cooperation, assuring his support in transforming Islamabad into a leading national and international business hub through joint efforts with the private sector.

Expressing gratitude for their unopposed victory, the newly elected office-bearers thanked the Executive Members for their trust and confidence.

They vowed to work with dedication and unity to safeguard the interests of the business community, strengthen trade and industry, and play a constructive role in addressing Pakistan’s pressing economic challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, President Sardar Tahir Mehmood reaffirmed his commitment to building stronger linkages between the private sector and policymakers, ensuring that the voice of traders and industrialists is heard at every level.

He stressed the importance of taking the business fraternity into confidence on major issues, putting forward workable policy proposals to the government, and improving the ease of doing business.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub highlighted the need to focus on innovation, digital transformation, and SME development, while Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry vowed to expand networking opportunities and strengthen ICCI’s role in exploring new markets for local businesses.

Congratulating the new office-bearers, Chairman Founder Group Tariq Sadiq said their unopposed election was a clear reflection of the trust and confidence the business community has in the leadership of the Founder Group.

Acting President Mian Shaukat Masud, while felicitating the new team, expressed hope that they would leave no stone unturned in serving the business community and further elevating the image of ICCI.

The ceremony was also addressed by prominent business leaders including Chaudhry Abdul Rauf and Ajmal Baloch, who appreciated the new leadership and extended best wishes for their tenure.

The Executive Body and Council Members expressed confidence that the new team would not only safeguard business interests but also contribute meaningfully to the economic development of the capital and the country at large.

Earlier, Chairman Election Commission Tahir Abbasi, flanked by members Khalid Mehmood and Mian Waqas Masud, formally announced the results.