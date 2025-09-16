Indonesian envoy invites entrepreneurs to explore mining, healthcare and ASEAN trade opportunities

Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia Lt. Gen. Ret. Chandra W. Sukotjo has urged the business community to strengthen trade and investment ties with Indonesia for exploring opportunities in mining, healthcare, renewable energy and agro-industries

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia Lt. Gen. Ret. Chandra W. Sukotjo has urged the business community to strengthen trade and investment ties with Indonesia for exploring opportunities in mining, healthcare, renewable energy and agro-industries.

Addressing the members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, he said that Indonesia is not only a reliable bilateral partner but also a gateway to ASEAN which is a regional market of more than 680 million people with combined GDP exceeding 4 trillion US dollars.

He said that both countries are enjoying excellent political and cultural relations but their economic cooperation has not yet achieved its true potential. “We must go beyond traditional trading patterns and explore new horizons in mining, pharmaceuticals, ICT, Halal food, renewable energy, and agro-processing industries”, he added.

The envoy revealed that Indonesia is planning to invest 100 million US Dollars in a medical college and hospital project that would not only benefit Pakistani patients but also serve as a platform for academic and professional collaboration in healthcare.

He said that Indonesia is blessed with abundant natural resources including coal, nickel and limestone. The Pakistani entrepreneurs must explore mining ventures and joint collaborations in resource-based industries, he added.

He particularly appreciated Faisalabad’s reputation as a hub of textiles and agriculture and said that the city has industrial base and entrepreneurial spirit needed to advance bilateral trade.

He invited the exporters and industrialists to participate in the upcoming Trade Expo Indonesia 2025 in Jakarta this October and assured to provide full facilitation in building stronger business-to-business linkages.

He said that Indonesia and Pakistan could work together to build direct supply chains, reduce transaction costs, harmonize standards, and encourage small and medium enterprises to venture into global markets.

He said that both countries should also diversify cooperation into Halal cosmetics, tourism and creative industries. “Indonesia considers Pakistan a key partner in South Asia and with our mutual values and aspirations, we must translate our goodwill into concrete economic achievements now”, he added.

Earlier, welcoming the Indonesian delegation, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara said that Faisalabad known as “Manchester of Pakistan” is prepared to serve as a strong partner in advancing bilateral trade and investment.

He said that Pakistan’s imports from Indonesia reached 3.33 billion US dollars which mainly comprise of edible oil and rubber while the exports stood at only 504 million US dollars, creating a significant trade imbalance.

However, agriculture, textiles and value-added sectors are showing promising growth and Faisalabad has the capacity to reduce this imbalance through enhancement in exports, he added.

He appreciated Indonesia’s interest in establishing a factory in Faisalabad and termed it a positive step toward industrial collaboration.

He proposed the creation of a bilateral business council connecting chambers of commerce from both countries in addition to regular trade missions and joint manufacturing facilities.

He also called for improvement in certification and streamlining customs procedures to ease trade flows.

FCCI President said that Faisalabad offers opportunities in textiles, food processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, IT, logistics and tourism.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia would lead to mutual prosperity if these ties are strengthened more.

FCCI Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha offered vote of thanks while executive member Farooq Yousuf presented FCCI shield to Indonesian envoy.

FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara also decorated Lt. Gen. Ret. Chandra W. Sukotjo with golden jubilee pin of the chamber.