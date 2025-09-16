Open Menu

69 Industrial, Commercial Projects Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Divisional Environment Approval Committee (DEAC) has approved 69 industrial and commercial projects while emphasizing strict adherence to eco-friendly policies to safeguard the environment.

Chairing the DEAC meeting on Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that environmental protection must be ensured in every project. He stated that local industrial ventures would create hundreds of jobs for the people of Faisalabad and underlined that implementation of environment-friendly policies is mandatory.

Highlighting government priorities, he emphasized the shift of industrial projects towards green energy as a key objective. “All institutions must contribute to sustainable environmental improvement for future generations,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy Director Environment Usman Athar presented 74 cases before the committee. Of these, two cases were deferred, three were rejected, and 69 projects received approval. The approved projects included petrol pumps, medical facilities, poultry farms, brick kilns, and various other industrial and commercial ventures.

