Open Menu

PIA To Start Flights Faisalabad-Karachi Flights From June 9

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PIA to start flights Faisalabad-Karachi flights from June 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The national flag-carrier – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) – has decided to start domestic operations from June 9 with four weekly flights from Faisalabad to Karachi.

Addressing a special function for distributing souvenirs and certificates among the best travel agents, selling maximum PIA tickets during 2023-24, PIA General Manager Shafique Ahmad said the organisation had been trying its bets to maintain its international standards despite a difficult situation.

He underlined the role of travel agents in making any airlines successful and said that the PIA had decided to restart domestic flights from Faisalabad in addition to resuming Faisalabad-Jeddah and Faisalabad-Medina flights.

He requested the travel agents to present workable and viable suggestions and proposals so that a long-term and sustained strategy could be evolved to ensure maximum presence of the PIA in the textile capital of Pakistan.

Regional Manager Muhammad Usman, District Manager Muhammad Shahid and other PIA officials were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad June Textile From Best PIA

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

2 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

7 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

16 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

16 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

16 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

16 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

16 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business