PIA To Start Flights Faisalabad-Karachi Flights From June 9
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The national flag-carrier – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) – has decided to start domestic operations from June 9 with four weekly flights from Faisalabad to Karachi.
Addressing a special function for distributing souvenirs and certificates among the best travel agents, selling maximum PIA tickets during 2023-24, PIA General Manager Shafique Ahmad said the organisation had been trying its bets to maintain its international standards despite a difficult situation.
He underlined the role of travel agents in making any airlines successful and said that the PIA had decided to restart domestic flights from Faisalabad in addition to resuming Faisalabad-Jeddah and Faisalabad-Medina flights.
He requested the travel agents to present workable and viable suggestions and proposals so that a long-term and sustained strategy could be evolved to ensure maximum presence of the PIA in the textile capital of Pakistan.
Regional Manager Muhammad Usman, District Manager Muhammad Shahid and other PIA officials were also present.
