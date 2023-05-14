UrduPoint.com

PIDE & KIU To Organize Two-day Conference On May 17 In Gilgit

Published May 14, 2023

PIDE & KIU to organize two-day conference on May 17 in Gilgit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE)  in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) and Karakoram International University (KIU) is organizing a 02-Day Conference on May 17-18, at the Karakoram International University (KIU) in Gilgit.

According to the press release issued by the PIDE, "The conference will be an initiative to bring together leading economists, public policy experts, practitioners, professionals, academicians, and business." The event would also bring political and thought leaders on a platform to share their expert views on pertaining socio-economic opportunities and challenges in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region.

"The Conference will feature several activities, including expert talks, panel discussions, open mic sessions and book/report launches covering various aspects of the economy, with a laser focus on GB.""Collaboration and support from the Government of GB, local universities, think tanks, development partners, businesses, financial institutions and experts are imperative to realize the objectives of the conference, it added.

