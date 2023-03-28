Planned Maintenance Work to Take Place at Power of Siberia From March 28-April 4 - Gazprom

Scheduled maintenance work will take place on the Power of Siberia pipeline from March 28 to April 4, and gas transportation will be temporarily suspended, the Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) scheduled maintenance work will take place on the Power of Siberia pipeline from March 28 to April 4, and gas transportation will be temporarily suspended, the Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday.

According to the gas purchase agreement between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, the maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is carried out twice a year in spring and autumn, the company said.