UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Launches Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme For Deserving Families

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

PM launches Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme for deserving families

The Prime Minister visited a Nashonuma Centre in Khyber District  on Thursday (today) and received briefing frm Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar briefed him about the programme.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally launched Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme to provide nutritious food and stipend to deserving families to check stunting in the country.

The Prime Minister visited a Nashonuma Centre in Khyber District today [Thursday]. Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister about the programme.

Ehsaas Nashonuma is the first anti-stunting program in the country's history.

The budget of this year is 8.52 billion rupees.

Under this program, the deserving families will be provided with nutritious food along with quarterly stipend, which will be two thousand rupees for girls and fifteen hundred rupees for boys.

The program has been started to protect pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and children under the age of two years from malnutrition.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Budget Women From Billion

Recent Stories

Release detained fisherfolk to mark independence m ..

5 minutes ago

Several injured in Mustang blast

10 minutes ago

Flag march rally held in Kohlu

10 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 finalizes arrangements for 'Jashan-e-A ..

10 minutes ago

Hafeez welcomes SC's decision on GIDC case

10 minutes ago

Youth urged to play their active role for developm ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.