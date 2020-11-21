(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) hoped that historic visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan would prove a new milestone for the two neighboring countries besides setting new directions for peace in South Asia.

Giving their viewpoint about recent visit of Prime Minister to Afghanistan here Saturday, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the PM's visit to Afghanistan would really help in expediting the peace process in the region and enhance the trade volume between the two countries by removing bottlenecks and mistrust which exists currently.

They said that the trade volume between the two countries is currently stagnant at $1.8 billion while there is a potential of taking it to much higher levels.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Lahore Chamber also appreciated Prime Minister's gesture of inviting the President Ashraf Ghani to visit the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, adding this would pave the way for enhanced economic cooperation in future.

They said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are linked through absolute bonds of history, faith, culture, kinship, values and traditions. He said that it is high time to translate this bond into sound trade relations which would stimulate the economic revival of both countries in the post-COVID-19 era.

They also appreciated that two countries issued a document titled 'Shared vision between Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Islamic Republic of Pakistan' to support peace and stability in both countries and the region. This will certainly provide a road-map in achieving the desired results.