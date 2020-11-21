UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Kabul Visit To Help Enhance Bilateral Trade: LCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 06:00 PM

PM's Kabul visit to help enhance bilateral trade: LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) hoped that historic visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan would prove a new milestone for the two neighboring countries besides setting new directions for peace in South Asia.

Giving their viewpoint about recent visit of Prime Minister to Afghanistan here Saturday, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the PM's visit to Afghanistan would really help in expediting the peace process in the region and enhance the trade volume between the two countries by removing bottlenecks and mistrust which exists currently.

They said that the trade volume between the two countries is currently stagnant at $1.8 billion while there is a potential of taking it to much higher levels.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Lahore Chamber also appreciated Prime Minister's gesture of inviting the President Ashraf Ghani to visit the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, adding this would pave the way for enhanced economic cooperation in future.

They said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are linked through absolute bonds of history, faith, culture, kinship, values and traditions. He said that it is high time to translate this bond into sound trade relations which would stimulate the economic revival of both countries in the post-COVID-19 era.

They also appreciated that two countries issued a document titled 'Shared vision between Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Islamic Republic of Pakistan' to support peace and stability in both countries and the region. This will certainly provide a road-map in achieving the desired results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Nasir Chamber Ashraf Ghani Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

21 minutes ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional, ..

51 minutes ago

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

34 minutes ago

Customs seizes goods worth Rs. 50 million at Jinna ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.