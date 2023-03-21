Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he had in-depth talks on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he had in-depth talks on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We talked about it in detail. We have reached a deal with Mongolia (to secure the transit) of 50 billion cubic meters of gas," Putin told a news conference in Moscow.

Putin said the pipeline, which will connect Siberian gas fields to the Chinese gas network via Mongolia, will boost Russian gas exports to China under a deal that their governments struck in January.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters that the Russian and Chinese presidents ordered national energy companies to move ahead with the project and have it signed "as soon as possible."

"Companies have been instructed to work out project details and have it signed as soon as possible. They have been instructed to agree the conditions. We hope it will be done this year," he said.