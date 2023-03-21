UrduPoint.com

Power Of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline Discussed In Detail At Talks With China's Xi - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Power of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline Discussed in Detail at Talks With China's Xi - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he had in-depth talks on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he had in-depth talks on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We talked about it in detail. We have reached a deal with Mongolia (to secure the transit) of 50 billion cubic meters of gas," Putin told a news conference in Moscow.

Putin said the pipeline, which will connect Siberian gas fields to the Chinese gas network via Mongolia, will boost Russian gas exports to China under a deal that their governments struck in January.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters that the Russian and Chinese presidents ordered national energy companies to move ahead with the project and have it signed "as soon as possible."

"Companies have been instructed to work out project details and have it signed as soon as possible. They have been instructed to agree the conditions. We hope it will be done this year," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Moscow Russia China Vladimir Putin Mongolia January Gas Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remar ..

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remarks against Mahira Khan, Anwar ..

57 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

8 minutes ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

12 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

12 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

10 minutes ago
 Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledgin ..

Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to K ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.