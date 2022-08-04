PQ-Activity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,Irenes Ray, MSC Iris, Anna Schulte and Corona carrying, Containers, Coal and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Enjnan, Silver Gwen, Aquaruby and FLC Celebration carrying LNG, Palm oil, Coal and Steel Product also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Aframax Riviera, Henrika and Irenes Ray left the Port on Thursday morning, while a containers ship 'MSC Iris' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 137,311 tonnes, comprising 92,604 tonnes imports cargo and 44,707 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,514` Containers (1,494 TEUs Imports and 2,020 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 more ships, Prestigious and Aquaruby scheduled to load/offload 50,000 tunnes Condensate and 60,000 tunnes Coal are expected to take berths at FOTCO and PIBT on Thursday.