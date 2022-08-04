UrduPoint.com

PQ-Activity

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PQ-Activity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,Irenes Ray, MSC Iris, Anna Schulte and Corona carrying, Containers, Coal and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Enjnan, Silver Gwen, Aquaruby and FLC Celebration carrying LNG, Palm oil, Coal and Steel Product also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Aframax Riviera, Henrika and Irenes Ray left the Port on Thursday morning, while a containers ship 'MSC Iris' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 137,311 tonnes, comprising 92,604 tonnes imports cargo and 44,707 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,514` Containers (1,494 TEUs Imports and 2,020 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 more ships, Prestigious and Aquaruby scheduled to load/offload 50,000 tunnes Condensate and 60,000 tunnes Coal are expected to take berths at FOTCO and PIBT on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Anchorage Silver Port Qasim

Recent Stories

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

21 minutes ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

21 minutes ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

24 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

24 minutes ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.