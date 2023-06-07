President and CEO of the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Khawar Saeed declared best performing CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):President and CEO of the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Khawar Saeed has been declared the best performing CEO by the CEO Club Pakistan.

The award was conferred on him by Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman in a ceremony held at the Governor House Lahore. More than 200 chief executive officers (CEOs), chairmen, directors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policy makers from across the country attended the event.

Khawar Saeed took charge of the AJK Bank in December 2019. The bank, solely owned corporate entity of the AJK Government and established in 2005, has recorded remarkable performance in all financial matters under his leadership during the last three years.

The bank has been transformed fully into a stable, sound and profitable financial institution. The bank has not only overcome the challenges of tough competition of long-established commercial banks operating in the AJK, but also recorded landmark growth in profitability particularly in 2022.

"The spectacular performance the Bank of AJK of shows that Khawar Saeed has virtually leveraged his diversified domestic and international banking experience spanning over 35 years to transform the bank as a solid financial Institution of the state of AJK.

as a result of initiatives taken in all functional areas including strategic planning, up gradation, strong human resource base and branch network," a news release said.

"All this has given confidence to the Board and other stake holders to engage with the State Bank of Pakistan for attaining the status of a scheduled bank on a top priority basis. The remarkable growth in all financials, including an increase of profitability of 617% has been hallmark of customer focus, brand identity, innovations and employee engagement demonstrated in last three years.

"Home remittances of the bank registered spectacular rise of 435% in 2022 as compared to base year of 2019, and total assets also recorded an increase of 110%. Likewise, growth in deposits remained above 91%."Khawar Saeed has attributed the Best CEO Award to his team down the line to branches, Board and other stakeholders and tremendous trust reposed in the bank by the customers. This achievement on the financial landscape of AJK is not only a landmark accomplishment for the Bank but also for the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.