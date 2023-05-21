ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :President of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) Ahmed Waheed on Sunday appreciated Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noorul Amin Mengal Chairman CDA for providing the land for the office and industrial estate of Islamabad Industrial Association to promote the industrial growth in the capital.

The President said that providing space for the Islamabad Industrial Estate and the central office was a long-standing demand of the businessmen of Islamabad, for the implementation of which the Chairman CDA is grateful for providing a very important facility to the industrialists.

Talking to media at the luncheon organized by IIA, he said that Chairman CDA has provided a huge opportunity for the businessmen and industrialists of Islamabad to resolve their problems by nominating me as a member of the CDA Board.

President, IIA Muhammad Ahmed Waheed thanked the Chairman CDA for including him on the CDA board and said that with this the industrialists and businessmen will contribute to the development of the country's economy.

On this occasion, Ahmed Waheed hailed Chairman CDA for approving all their demands, including industrial zone and land for central office and said that industries will flourish in Islamabad with such decisions.

He said that the industrial zones of Islamabad are providing employment to 500,000 people who have a great contribution to the country's economy.

He said that Islamabad Industrial Association was established in 1960 and since then it has played an unparalleled role in the development of Islamabad.

President IIA said that 2000 companies are registered under islam Industrial Association, out of which 600 are dynamic industries.

He said that Islamabad is the third largest tax-paying city of Pakistan and our association has a major role in it.

On this occasion, he thanked Chairman CDA for issuing orders to resolve all their demands, including the Kahuta industry and other issues.

While addressing the Luncheon hosted by IIA, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noorul Amin Mengal announced the allotment of land for the central office of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) and Islamabad Industrial Estate and issued an order for its immediate implementation.

Chairman CDA said that the relevant directorate of CDA and IIA should hold a decision-making meeting in this regard as soon as possible and clear steps will be taken towards the implementation of this project.

On this occasion, he announced the nomination of the President of Islamabad Industrial Association Muhammad Ahmed Waheed as a member of the CDA Board and said that now the President of IIA will be included in the decisions making of CDA because he is a major stakeholder in Islamabad.

The Chairman said that the location for the Islamabad Industrial Estate has been decided and the construction of the Islamabad Industrial Estate will be started soon and in the meeting of the CDA Board, where President IIA Ahmed Waheed participated as a member.

He will participate as a member, where he will play his full role in the decision of CDA for the location of Islamabad Industrial Estate.

He said that President IIA Ahmed Waheed will now resolve his problems by playing his full role to resolve the problems of his association and industrialists as a CDA board member.

Chairman CDA Noorul Amin Mengal announced the allotment of land for the central office of the Islamabad Industrial Association and issued an order for its immediate implementation.

He said that the relevant directorate of Islamabad Industrial Association CDA should hold a decision-making meeting in this regard as soon as possible and clear steps will be taken towards the implementation of this project.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA announced to resolve the problems of Kahuta and Rawat Industrial Zone on a priority basis and announced all the modern facilities in it.

He further said that businessmen have a very important role in the country's economy and with the inclusion of businessmen and industrialists in the decisions of CDA, the country's economy will be strengthened and Islamabad city will develop.

Chairman CDA also announced the construction of a modern hospital and the allocation of space for a medical college on the demand of the industrialists of Islamabad.

In response to the demands of the first President IIA Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President CDA said that CDA will soon decide to take the 33-year lease to 99 years and the issue will be finalized.