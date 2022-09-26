UrduPoint.com

PRGMEA Elects New Office-bearers For 2202-23

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 08:31 PM

PRGMEA elects new office-bearers for 2202-23

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has elected Mubashar Naseer Butt as its new Central Chairman, Amir Lakhani as Senior Vice Chairman and Waseem Akhtar Kham as Vice Chairman for the year 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has elected Mubashar Naseer Butt as its new Central Chairman, Amir Lakhani as Senior Vice Chairman and Waseem Akhtar Kham as Vice Chairman for the year 2022-23.

Addressing the AGM (Annual General Meeting) of the association here Monday, the newly-elected Central Chairman Mubashar Butt vowed to promote the association to new heights. He thanked the members for reposing confidence on him to lead the PRGMEA for the second time, as he was also elected as central chairman in 2018-19. Mubashar Butt said that it was an honour for him to assume the office of the chairman for the year 2022-23. He paid tribute to the outgoing Central Chairman Sheikh Shafiq Jhok Wala, Senior Vice Chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin and Vice Chairman Muhammad Yaseen.

The newly elected VC PRGMEA Waseem Akhtar Khan appreciated the outgoing body, which had been actively promoting the interests of the value-added textile industry throughout 2021-22.

Mubashar Butt vowed to continue with his efforts for the promotion and protection of the value-added textile industry. "My top priority will be early clearance of outstanding refund cases, resolution of tax related issues, and a favourable environment for the promotion of garment industry in Pakistan especially in Punjab," he disclosed.

He urged PRGMEA members to come forward and contribute to chalk out recommendations to the government for arresting economic recession and increasing textile export by absolute means.

On this occasion, he also stated that duty-free imports of fabric, in addition to DTRE Scheme, should be allowed across the board for all exporters. He said that PRGMEA assured the government that after the duty-free import of fabrics, textile exports would increase significantly to double the figure within three-year and thus, proceed from taxes would also increase accordingly, he added.

The outgoing chairman and senior vice chairman highlighted the achievements made during 2021-22 and expressed the hope that new team headed by Mubashar Naseer Butt would continue the excellent work in the best interest of the entire value-added textile sector.

PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar, PRGMEA former chairman Sohail, Sajid Salim Minhas and Sheikh Luqman Amin congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers. They hoped that new team headed by Mubashar Butt would continue the excellent work in the best interest of entire value-added textile sector.

