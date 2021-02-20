UrduPoint.com
Prices Of Wheat Flour, Rice, Pulses, Sugar Remain Unchanged On Utility Stores

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Prices of Wheat Flour, Rice, Pulses, Sugar remain Unchanged on Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The Utility stores has increased prices of its subsidised ghee brands from Rs 170 to Rs 200 only whereas prices on other brands of ghee and oil were increased by their manufacturers as the palm oil prices have seen a surge in international market.

The prices of other subsidised products like wheat flour, sugar, rice and pulses in Utility Stores will remain unchanged, said a press release issued here.

The Utility Stores was striving its best to provide quality products to the masses on prices lower than open market, ensuring food security.

In the holy month of Ramazan, the Utility Stores will also be providing 19 products on discount to people of Pakistan through its largest retail network.

