Prime Ministers Of S. Korea, Tanzania Meet In Seoul, Discuss Economic Ties, Joint Projects

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Prime Ministers of S. Korea, Tanzania Meet in Seoul, Discuss Economic Ties, Joint Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with his Tanzanian counterpart, Kassim Majaliwa, in Seoul on Thursday to discuss bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries including Seoul's financial aid to Dodoma and joint projects.

"Tanzania's growth potential is huge, with abundant natural resources, stable political conditions, and its government's effective development policies," Han was quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency as saying at the meeting.

The two prime ministers held talks on measures aimed at deepening the economic partnership between South Korea and Tanzania, including projects in shipbuilding, information technology and railways, according to the news agency.

Han also asked his Tanzanian counterpart to help South Korean companies expand their presence in the market of the East African country.

During the meeting, South Korea's prime minister pledged to further provide economic aid to its African partner.

Majaliwa's visit came at a time when the two states were celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between them.

