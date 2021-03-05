UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proportion Of Listed Companies With Women Directors Increased In 2019: SECP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Proportion of listed companies with women directors increased in 2019: SECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner for Corporate Supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sadia Khan Friday said the proportion of listed companies with women directors showed an increase from 31 percent in 2017 to 58 percent in 2019.

Addressing the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks Awards, organised by the Centre for Global Inclusion USA, she said the number of women directors have increased by 3 percent since the regulations were introduced from 8.8 percent in 2017 to almost 12 percent in 2019. At the same time the number of Chairwomen increased from 24 to 33 (an increase of 37.5 percent).

The data, she concluded, clearly demonstrates positive influence of SECP regulations on board gender diversity in the listed companies.

Similarly, she said there seemed to be a positive correlation between increased female presence on the board of a company and its performance.

Sadia shared the results of a recent study on women on boards, conducted jointly by SECP and psx.

She explained that the positive impact on women's presence at decision making forums can be easily judged over time as exhibited by the Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) of companies with and without women.

In the year 2019, she told the participants that the ROA of companies without women was 1.73 percent, while it was 2.86 percent for companies having women directors on their board. Similarly, the ROE of companies without women was 9.4 percent and the ROE of companies with women directors was 14.83 percent.

In order to encourage meaningful presence of women in boardrooms, she recommended that women need to remain in the pipeline; get accredited, and build their portfolio. Companies should be making well-articulated diversity policies, approved at the Board level and implemented under its constant watch.

She added that adequate networking opportunities need to be given to senior women by nominating them on various industry forums.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

USA Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company Same Sadia Khan Women 2017 2019 From Industry Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad ..

22 minutes ago

AIOU issues provisional certificates for spring 20 ..

24 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

24 minutes ago

UN Calls on ASEAN States to Leverage Myanmar Milit ..

24 minutes ago

Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna Faces Crimin ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.