UrduPoint.com

PSF Ready To Fund Research Projects Of Pharma Industry For Its Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PSF ready to fund research projects of pharma industry for its growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) is ready to provide direct funding to the research projects of pharmaceutical industry in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The funding would help it resolve its key issues and achieve better growth, said Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig, Chairman PSF while addressing the representatives of local pharmaceutical industries at ICCI.

He said that currently, there was a disconnect between academia and industries and consultative meeting of PSF with the representatives of local pharma industry was part of efforts to strengthen academia-industry linkages.   Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig said that pharma industries should send their research projects through ICCI to PSF for funding that would be considered on merit.

He said that universities were doing good research work and pharma industries should also send written issues to PSF and PSF in collaboration with universities would try to find their optimum solutions.

He said that PSF was also ready to work with the pharma industry on a public-private partnership model to promote research projects in order to resolve its major issues and facilitate its better growth.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI appreciated the efforts of PSF for promoting scientific research and providing funding for research projects in various fields of science and technology.

He urged the government to accord top priority to science and technology as its role was crucial in resolving the industrial, economic, social and environmental issues of the country and put it on the path of sustainable growth.

He emphasized that the universities, R&D institutions and industry should join hands to resolve key issues of the economy and steer it out of the current challenges. He said that ICCI was ready to work with PSF to address the key issues of local industries of various sectors that would help them to produce value-added products and improve exports.

Nasir Qureshi, Convener, ICCI Pharmaceutical Committee said that Pakistan pharma industry had grown from 30 companies to 850 companies now including MNCs due to which Pakistan had become self-sufficient in medicines and was exporting to many countries.

However, he urged the government to cooperate with the pharma industry to achieve the latest technology and knowledge and get registered with the US food and Drug Administration that would enable it to further boost export pharmaceutical products around the world.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President ICCI, Zahid Maqbool, Naeem Siddiqui and representatives of pharma companies also spoke at the occasion and highlighted issues that needed the attention of PSF and the government for redress. They said that the government should withdraw sales tax from the pharma industry to save it from further troubles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Exports Chamber Shakeel Turkish Lira Commerce From Government Industry Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

No importance of incumbent govt in assemblies: She ..

No importance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Sheikh Rashid

20 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir to play Gloucestershire in T20 blast

Mohammad Amir to play Gloucestershire in T20 blast

42 minutes ago
 What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

2 hours ago
 Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquatâ€™s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquatâ€™s postmortem

3 hours ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

3 hours ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.