FESCO completes development projects worth Rs.308m in August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Construction Directorate has completed development projects with more than Rs.308.903 million during August 2025 across Faisalabad and Sargodha regions.

FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that FESCO completed development schemes in eight districts of its region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Khushab.

Giving some details, he said that Rs.144.215 million was spent on electrifying 67 villages, Rs.86.148 million on completion of 5 High-Tension (HT) proposals and Rs.78.540 million on 60 Low-Tension (LT) proposals.

He said that in Faisalabad district, 21 LT proposals were completed at a cost of Rs.23.507 million while in Jhang 20 proposals worth Rs.32.993 million were finalized. Similarly, 7 LT schemes costing Rs.5.491 million were executed in Sargodha and 12 LT proposals worth Rs.

16.549 million were completed in Mianwali.

For electrification of villages, 13 new villages in Faisalabad were provided electricity at a cost of Rs.34.958 million, 10 villages in Jhang at Rs.17.199 million, 31 villages in Sargodha at Rs.59.677 million and 13 villages in Mianwali at Rs.32.381 million, he added.

He said that one HT proposal worth Rs.38.131 million was completed in Jhang, one in Sargodha with Rs.14.786 million and 3 proposals worth Rs.33.231 million in Mianwali.

Meanwhile, FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Aamir directed the Construction Directorate to maintain the same pace and commitment for timely completion of ongoing schemes.

The execution of electricity development projects would not only provide maximum relief to the consumers but also improve the overall power distribution system in the region, he added.