PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 505 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish on Tuesday, gaining 505.14 points, with a positive change of 1.15 percent, closing at 44,438.70 points against 43,933.56 points on the last working day.

A total of 268,911,323 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 132,635,884 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.174 billion against Rs4.802 billion on last trading day.

As many as 363 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 247 of them recorded gain and 87 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron (R ) with a volume of 37,675,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.97, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 27,126,000 and price per share of Rs 1.70 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 15,048,500 and price per share of Rs 15.90.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs149.99 per share, closing at Rs2,249.99 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs80 to Rs2,300.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs490 closing at Rs11,500 followed by Premier Suger, the share price of which declined by Rs27.50 to close at Rs510.