PSX gains 262 points to close at 45,311 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 262.65 points, with positive change of 0.58 per cent, closing at 45,311.22 points against 45,048.57 points on the last working day.

A total 341,889,381 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 473,433,751 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.442 billion against Rs18.455 billion the previous day.

As many as 380 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 219 of them recorded gain and 137 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were F. Nat Equities with a volume of 43,109,500 shares and price per share of Rs11.93, Media Times Ltd with a volume of 20,207,000 and price per share of Rs3.45 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 19,479,500 and price per share of Rs32.27.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum increase of Rs47.99 per share, closing at Rs879.99 followed by AKD Capital, share prices of which increased by Rs32.97, closing at Rs475.12.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs5810 whereas Gatro Ind was runner up with the decrease of Rs36.42 per share, closing at Rs476.