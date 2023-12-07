Open Menu

PSX Gains 800 More Points To Close At 64,718.08

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 07:04 PM

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 800.35 more points, a positive change of 1.25 percent, closing at 64,718.08 points against 63,917.72 points the previous trading day

A total of 1,316,526,260 shares valuing Rs 37.179 billion were traded during the day as compared to 984,813,834 shares valuing Rs 35.094 billion the last day.

Some 402 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 216 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 246,006,787 shares at Rs.3.97 per share, Cnergyico PK with 98,899,853 shares at Rs 5.07 per share and Hascol petrol with 60,506,500 shares at Rs 6.83 per share.

Sapphire Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 127.22 per share price, closing at Rs 2,012.66, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 98.19 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,407.69.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 109.00 per share closing at Rs 11,290.00, followed by Pakistan Engineering Company with Rs 41.25 decline to close at Rs 508.75.

