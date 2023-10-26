Open Menu

PSX Gains 8.15 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 05:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 8.15 points, a nominal change of 0.02 percent, closing at 51,185.28 points against 51,177.13 points the previous day.

A total of 364,039,493 shares valuing Rs 10.928 billion were traded during the day as compared to 427,393,948 shares valuing Rs 15.509 billion the previous day.

As many as 355 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 139 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 57,470,968 shares at Rs.

1.36 per share, Bank of Punjab with 46,166,578 shares at Rs.4.83 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 20,802,432 shares at Rs.3.23 per share.

Service Ind. Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.28.74 per share price, closing at Rs.412.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Ghazi Tractors with a Rs.23.56 rise in its per share price to Rs 337.74.

Sapphire Fiber XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 88.44 per share closing at Rs 1090.75, followed by Faisal Spinning XD with a Rs.20.00 decline to close at Rs.330.00.

