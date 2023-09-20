Open Menu

PSX Loses 20.89 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PSX loses 20.89 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 20.89 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 0.05 per cent, closing at 45,889.58 points against 45,910.47 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) declined by 20.89 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 0.05 per cent, closing at 45,889.58 points against 45,910.47 points the previous day.

A total of 129,372,427 shares were traded during the day as compared to 117,145,448 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.639 billion against Rs 4.110 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 132 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Treet Corp. with 17,803,918 shares at Rs 17.12 per share, SEARLR2 with 15,956,504 shares at Rs 0.25 per share, and Pak Petroleum with 6,149,595 shares at Rs 71.62 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 92.76 per share price, closing at Rs 1405.66, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with a Rs 25.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 600.00.

Bhanero Tex. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 74.25 per share closing at Rs 915.75, followed by Mehmood Tex. with a Rs 36.10 decline to close at Rs 460.60.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Treet Corporation Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Mehmood Textile Mills Limited Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

5 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

5 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

5 minutes ago
 Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

6 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

23 minutes ago
Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

13 minutes ago
 Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to ..

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

3 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

13 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

23 minutes ago
 IESCO recovers over Rs 20.46 mln from 670 defaulte ..

IESCO recovers over Rs 20.46 mln from 670 defaulters

3 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; holds evening on franchising

&#039;Ruwad&#039; holds evening on franchising

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business