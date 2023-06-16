UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 67.87 Points

June 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 67.87 points on Friday, a negative change of 0.16 per cent, closing at 41,301.30 points against 41,369.17 points the previous day.

A total of 156,023,085 shares were traded during the day as compared to 149,676,270 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.746 billion against Rs.3.606 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 323 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 108 of them recorded gains and 183 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were TPL Properties with 24,009,338 shares at Rs.13.53 per share; K-Electric Ltd. with 17,821,031 shares at Rs.1.64 per share and Hascol petrol with 16,293,500 shares at Rs.5.84 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.147.80 per share price, closing at Rs.8,499.00, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm XDXB with an Rs.84.44 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,210.33.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.680.00 per share closing at Rs.22,020.00; followed by Bhanero Tex with Rs.64.99 decline to close at Rs. 1,075.00.

