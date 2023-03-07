UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 99 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023

PSX loses 99 points

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 99.64 points on Tuesday, a negative change of 0.24 per cent, closing at 41,334.69 points against 41,434.33 points the previous day.

A total of 160,102,018 shares were traded during the day as compared to 221,551,717 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.338 billion against Rs.7.252 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 141 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Telecard Limited with 23,591,500 shares at Rs.7.12 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 12,349,275 shares at Rs.1.29 per share and Maple Leaf with 10,086,629 shares at Rs.25.51 per share.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.46.35 per share price, closing at Rs.712.45, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with an Rs.23.52 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,184.70.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.489.01 per share closing at Rs.7,511.00; followed by Pak Services with Rs.117.60 decline to close at Rs.2,192.40.

