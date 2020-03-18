PSX remains bearish

(@fidahassanain)

The KSE-100 Index closed today at 32616.93 points as compared to 33684.91 points on the last working day with a negative change of 1067.98 points.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) The pakistan stock exchange was bearish due to Coronavirus, Radio Pakistan said here on Wednesday.

The total turnover was 240,379,240 as compared to 215,437,490 on last working day with Bank of Punjab having the highest turnover of 24,610,000.

Total 355 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 86 recorded gain and 251 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

Sapphire Fiber recorded the maximum increase in its share price, which was 50.59 rupees while Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of 150.00 rupees.