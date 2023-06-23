Open Menu

PSX Sheds 86 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PSX sheds 86 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 86.73 points on Friday, a slight negative change of 0.22 per cent, closing at 40,065.32 points against 40,152.05 points the previous day.

A total of 136,899,866 shares were traded during the day as compared to 116,478,645 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.372 billion against Rs.2.560 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 109 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 23,260,624 shares at Rs.1.08 per share; Unity Foods Ltd with 7,471,161 shares at Rs.14.73 per share and TPLP_JULB with 6,223,000 shares at Rs.11.81 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.60.13 per share price, closing at Rs.1,753.13, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with an Rs.49.15 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,108.00.

Al-Abbas Sugar XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.34.00 per share closing at Rs.426.00; followed by Colgate PalmXB with Rs.25.04 decline to close at Rs.1,097.67.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

DIB contributes AED20mn to support Dubai&#039;s ‘Bayti’ Initiative

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan to support Azerbaijan in mobile manufactu ..

Pakistan to support Azerbaijan in mobile manufacturing, telecom sectors: Amin ul ..

15 minutes ago
 Netherlands ambassador cuts cake to mark 75 years ..

Netherlands ambassador cuts cake to mark 75 years of bilateral relations

15 minutes ago
 African youths complete entrepreneurship program i ..

African youths complete entrepreneurship program in China

15 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emergi ..

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup 2023

43 minutes ago
 Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over con ..

Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over controversial interview

49 minutes ago
Sanaullah assures to take action against those inv ..

Sanaullah assures to take action against those involved in illegal business of h ..

1 hour ago
 ‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, a ..

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions du ..

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international commun ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian a ..

1 hour ago
 Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

3 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business