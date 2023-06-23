PSX sheds 86 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 86.73 points on Friday, a slight negative change of 0.22 per cent, closing at 40,065.32 points against 40,152.05 points the previous day.

A total of 136,899,866 shares were traded during the day as compared to 116,478,645 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.372 billion against Rs.2.560 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 109 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 23,260,624 shares at Rs.1.08 per share; Unity Foods Ltd with 7,471,161 shares at Rs.14.73 per share and TPLP_JULB with 6,223,000 shares at Rs.11.81 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.60.13 per share price, closing at Rs.1,753.13, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with an Rs.49.15 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,108.00.

Al-Abbas Sugar XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.34.00 per share closing at Rs.426.00; followed by Colgate PalmXB with Rs.25.04 decline to close at Rs.1,097.67.