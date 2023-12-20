Open Menu

PSX Stayed Bearish, Loses 385 More Points

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 06:11 PM

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 385.02 more points, a negative change of 0.61 percent, closing at 62,448.01 points against 62,833.03 points the previous trading day

A total of 1,187,368,881 shares valuing Rs.26.038 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,513,931,019 shares valuing Rs.29.099 billion the last day.

Some 362 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 107 of them recorded gains and 246 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 9 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 280,811,788 shares at Rs.

5.77 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 211,123,179 shares at Rs.1.55 per share and Cnergyico PK with 54,405,306 shares at Rs.4.89 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.249.00 per share price, closing at Rs.21,799.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company with a Rs.52.11 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,106.79.

Rafhan Maize Products witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.100.00 per share closing at Rs9,800.00, followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs.93.00 decline to close at Rs.1,156.00.

