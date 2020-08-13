PSX witnesses bearish trend as KSE-100 down by 182.44 points

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 closed at 40290.74 points as compared to 40473.18 points on the previous working day with negative change of 182.44 points (-0.45%).

According to pakistan stock exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 556,146,151 while value of shares traded during day stood at 19,348,179,284.

As many as 419 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 179 recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas share price of 20 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top three companies traded were Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 60,265,500 shares, Hascol petrol with 50,870,000 and Unity food (R) with 50,641,500.

Saphire Fibre registered a maximum increase of 59.00 per share, closing at 871.00 while Sapphire Tex recorded a maximum decrease of 70.49 per share, closing at 869.00