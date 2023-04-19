UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 51.29 Points

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 07:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 51.29 points, with a positive change of 0.13 per cent, closing at 40,499.34 against 40,448.05 points on the previous day.

A total of 84,164,030 shares were traded during the day as compared to 67,536,928 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.628 billion against Rs 2.275 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 174 of them recorded gains and 114 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Silk Bank Ltd. with 6,401,500 shares at Rs 1.10 per share, World Call Telecom with 5,130,785 shares at Rs 1.15 per share, and Engro Crop with 4,278,855 shares at Rs 292.00 per share.

Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 41.75 per share price, closing at Rs 680.00, whereas the runner-up was Premium Tex. with a Rs 29.56 rise in its per share price to Rs 459.99.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 152.83 per share closing at Rs 5197.17, followed by Unilever Foods with a Rs 54.00 decline to close at Rs 18000.00.

