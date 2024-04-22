Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 523 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 06:32 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 523.56 points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 71,433.46 points against 70,909.90 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 523.56 points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 71,433.46 points against 70,909.90 points the previous trading day.

A total of 655,205,105 shares valuing Rs.31.248 billion were traded during the day as compared to 475,833,699 shares valuing Rs.23.220 billion the last day.

Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 217 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 32 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Habib Bank with 48,145,538 shares at Rs.

114.53 per share, Pak Refinery with 30,500,681 shares with Rs.28.70 per share and Pak Elektron with 28,595,505 shares at Rs.23.43 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.133.51 per share price, closing at Rs.2,755.69, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs.76.35 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,149.21.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.366.66 per share closing at Rs.20,533.34, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.69.90 decline to close at Rs.1,350.10.

More Stories From Business