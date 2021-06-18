UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Working To Promote Agriculture With 7-time More Allocations In Next Budget: Jamshed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:51 PM

PTI Govt working to promote agriculture with 7-time more allocations in next budget: Jamshed

The PTI government has enhanced agricultural budget for next financial year (2021-22) by 7 times as compared to current fiscal year said Special Assistant to PM on National Food Security and Research, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The PTI government has enhanced agricultural budget for next financial year (2021-22) by 7 times as compared to current fiscal year said Special Assistant to PM on National Food Security and Research, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Friday.

Addressing members of Pakistan Crop Protection Association, he said that cotton target had been set at 9 million bales and expressed the optimism that it would be achieved due to the government policies.

Cheema said he apprised the Prime Minister about PCPA's suggestions, and added positive proposals would be duly considered to promote the agri sector.

He pointed out that previous governments did not give full attention to farmers which adversely affected the agriculture sector and now Prime Minister, Imran Khan had formal interaction with farmers, university professors and researchers to sort out their issues.

He said only the prices of wheat and sugarcane had been fixed, leaving the prices of all other crops, open.

Previously Rs 90 billion were siphoned off from farmers by paying lower price of sugarcane, he added.

He said Government will set up 900 stores across the country where farmers would be able to stock their crops and they will be given interest-free loans on five-acre of land.

He said the government was focusing to promote Sugar, Textiles, Pesticide, Flour Mills and Rice Mills.

He said the PTI government had allocated huge funds of Rs 680 billion for subsidy unlike the ZAB government which had nationalized entire industrial units in one.go. The first priority of the present government was farmers and the second was promotion of pollution-free industrialization, In this regards, the government has allocated Rs 10 billion in the upcoming financial year, he added.

He said machinery workshops were being set up and arrangements were being made for food processing besides giving 60 tons of soybean seeds to farmers in low-temperature areas.

Similarly, he said that solar, hydraulic and environment friendly energy plants would be set up in the country.

He said that the government has planted 4.1 million olive trees in hilly areas at a cost Rs 8 billion.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan will be promoted as a major market for pulses, and research centers were being set up in FATA.

He said the government would set up fish farms along the coastal areas to increase production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister FATA Budget Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Agri Price Jamshed Market Textile Cotton All From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Norway eases Covid curbs on travel, sport, and mor ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Deeply Regrets Russia's Decision to Withdraw ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Attack Two Districts in Afghanistan's Fara ..

2 minutes ago

Weather turns pleasant after rain in Tharparkar

2 minutes ago

UK retail sales drop as consumers eat out

4 minutes ago

One more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.