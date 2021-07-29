Punjab ADP implementation status reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Planning & Development board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired a video conference regarding review of implementation status of ADP 2021-22 here at P&D Complex on Wednesday.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss the status of unapproved schemes, and release of funds against on-going projects at spending level of all sectors.

It was informed that out of 4,680 unapproved schemes 3,179 schemes have been approved on July 1, 2021, whereas, progress of approval of schemes at DDC level remained more than 96 percent.

It was also informed that Finance Department had released 100 percent funds allocated for approved on-going schemes i.e Rs. 131 billion on 1st July 2021.

The Administrative Departments have placed Rs. 68 billion at spending level and balance amount of Rs. 63 billion is yet to be placed at the spending level.

The Chair observed that to ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timeliness notified by the CM Punjab should be followed in letter and spirit. For this purpose, a proactive approach is required to kick start implementation of the ADP with a robust monitoring mechanism at all levels.

It was reiterated that regular review meetings on fortnightly basis would be convened at all levels to monitor implementation of ADP 2021-22. The bottlenecks in the implantation of ADP must be highlighted and forwarded to the concerned quarters for their removal. The government would be focusing the streamlining of process by reviewing the status on main concern. Meeting was attended by all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, members of P&D Board and other senior officers.