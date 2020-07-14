Punjab govt hints at opening of restaurants, marriage halls in Punjab

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) Punjab government hinted at opening of restaurants and marriage halls across the province here on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said that they would open restaurants and marriage halls after analyzing the whole situation arising out of Coronavirus.

However, the final approval for opening of restaurants and marriage hall would be made by NCOC.

According to the details, Mian Aslam Iqbal reached the protesting owners of marriages hall in the city and assured them that they would be allowed to do their business in the month of September.

Later, the members of the Marriage Hall Association held meeting with Mian Aslam Iqbal at Lahore’s CCPO’ office.

In their meeting, the members of the association told the minister about their problems and closure of their businesses.

“We should be allowed opening of these halls,” said the members, assuring the minister that they would follow the SOPs.

The minister said that the government was fully aware of the problems caused by closure of marriage halls. He said he would present the issue of marriage hall’s closure in the meeting of NCOC. He stated that there was improvement in the situation as the cases were decreasing.

“We shut down all these businesses just because of Coronavirus,” said the minister, adding that the situation was under observation and hopefully the halls would be opened in September.

He stated that the government could get taxes only if the businesses were opened. The government could work for the welfare of the people only if the businesses were opened. Marriage Halls Association assured the minister that they would follow the SOPs if they were allowed opening of the halls.