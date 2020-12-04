UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Provides One-window Facility To Investors: Aslam Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Punjab govt provides one-window facility to investors: Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said the Punjab government had provided one-window facility to investors for investment and expedited the process of issuance of NOC for setting up new cement plants in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said the Punjab government had provided one-window facility to investors for investment and expedited the process of issuance of NOC for setting up new cement plants in the province.

He expressed these views during meeting with a delegation of Bestway Cement Group led by Brig (R) Syed Kausar Hussain here at committee room of Punjab Investment board.

During the meeting, the delegation of cement group discussed setting up new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab.

The provincial minister said that relevant departments were bound to issue NOCs within the timeline. He said that five NOCs had been issued for setting up new cement plants in the province and five more NOCs would be issued soon.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that setting up of new cement plant in the province would result in investment of billions of rupees, adding, "We welcome the investment of Bestway Cement Group in cement sector in Attock, Khushab and Mianwali and provide all possible support to group." Mian Aslam Iqbal said that NOC winning companies would also be made bound to set up the plant within six months.

On the occasion, the head of the delegation said, "Our group has applied for setting up new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab and awaiting for NOC. As soon as our group gets NOC, it would make new investments of billions of rupees in the cement industry."Additional Secretary Minerals, DG Minerals, Bestway Group's Irshad Ali, Zaigham Abbas and others were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Noc Khushab Mianwali Attock Commerce All Industry Bestway Cement Limited Billion

Recent Stories

FBR holds pre-bidding conference for Track, Trace ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition busy on mudslinging over govt to hide ..

2 minutes ago

Greece, Cyprus Call on EU to Take Action Against T ..

2 minutes ago

Interrogation of Journalists of Russia's NTV in Tu ..

2 minutes ago

MSF provides relief to flood victims of Dadu

5 minutes ago

UN Urges New US Admin., Russia to Discuss Advancin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.