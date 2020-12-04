Punjab govt provides one-window facility to investors: Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said the Punjab government had provided one-window facility to investors for investment and expedited the process of issuance of NOC for setting up new cement plants in the province.

He expressed these views during meeting with a delegation of Bestway Cement Group led by Brig (R) Syed Kausar Hussain here at committee room of Punjab Investment board.

During the meeting, the delegation of cement group discussed setting up new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab.

The provincial minister said that relevant departments were bound to issue NOCs within the timeline. He said that five NOCs had been issued for setting up new cement plants in the province and five more NOCs would be issued soon.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that setting up of new cement plant in the province would result in investment of billions of rupees, adding, "We welcome the investment of Bestway Cement Group in cement sector in Attock, Khushab and Mianwali and provide all possible support to group." Mian Aslam Iqbal said that NOC winning companies would also be made bound to set up the plant within six months.

On the occasion, the head of the delegation said, "Our group has applied for setting up new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab and awaiting for NOC. As soon as our group gets NOC, it would make new investments of billions of rupees in the cement industry."Additional Secretary Minerals, DG Minerals, Bestway Group's Irshad Ali, Zaigham Abbas and others were also present.