Punjab Industries Minister reviews FIEDMC issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review Industry colonization, development work and future course of action for industrial zones under FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industiral Estates Development and Management Company).

The Minister said that FIEDMC should focus on colonization along with speedy completion of development works, adding that accelerating the process of industrialization could create new employment opportunities.

He directed that FIEDMC should fully comply with the government guideline and policy. To ensure transparency in FIEDMC affairs, he said, the dashboard should be completed on priority basis and digital system should be adopted in the organization in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board (PITB). He directed to issue final notices to those who did not establish industrial units on their respective plots purchased for this purpose.

The provincial minister said that a transparent mechanism would have to be put in place for re-auction of canceled plots. He said that development works in the industrial zones of FIEDMC should be completed at all costs in the next one and half years and a comprehensive development and roadmap of development works in the industrial zones should be prepared and presented.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that such steps should be taken which accelerate economic activities.

Acting CEO FIEDMC while giving a briefing said that development work of Rs.6.8 billion has been completedso far in M3 Industrial City and 79 industries have started production on 700 acres of land in this industrial estate. Secretary Industries and Commerce Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary Asif Ali Farrukh, CEO Punjab Board of Investment Dr. Arfa Iqbal, Economic Advisor Javed Iqbal and concerned officers attended the meeting.