Punjab PDWP Approves Five Developmental Schemes

Published May 02, 2023

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 56th meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 has approved developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6449.096 million

P&D Board Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussain chaired the meeting here on Tuesday.

The approved development schemes included: Construction of Underpass at Katcheri-Rasoolnagar Road Railway Crossing City Sheikhupura. (Revised) at the cost of Rs 1030.033 million; rehabilitation/ Widening/Improvement of Metalled Road from Mankera to Gohar Wala Road Tehsil Mankera District Bhakkar, (Revised) at the cost of Rs 414.

541 million; construction of Metalled Road from Sheikhupura Interchange (M-2) to QAAP along Motorway, Length=3.90 Km (Revised) at the cost of Rs 1669.908 million; re-construction / Widening of Road from Kot Harra to Jalalpur Bhattian, (L=41.09 Kms) Revised at the cost of Rs 2880.239 million; and construction of Metalled Road adjacent Abadi Link Road 20 Km with Drains, D.G Khan (Revised) at the cost of Rs 454.405 million.

P&D Board Secretary Sohail Anwar, all the board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

