Putin Says Inflation Growth in Russia Slowed, Will Amount to 15% by Year-End

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the growth of inflation has slowed, adding that it will amount to 15% by the end of 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the growth of inflation has slowed, adding that it will amount to 15% by the end of 2022.

"The growth of this (inflation), as I said, according to experts, has slowed down. Now we have 0.75 inflation growth. And by the end of 2022, in any case, we proceed from this, it will not exceed 15%," Putin said at a meeting of the State Council.