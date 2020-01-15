UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Situation In Russian Economy, Social Sphere Stabilized Over Past 2 Decades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:52 PM

Putin Says Situation in Russian Economy, Social Sphere Stabilized Over Past 2 Decades

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation in Russia's economy and social sphere had significantly improved since 1993, when the country's constitution was adopted

"Thankfully, we now have no armed confrontation in the capital, no hotbed of international terrorism in the North Caucasus.

"Thankfully, we now have no armed confrontation in the capital, no hotbed of international terrorism in the North Caucasus.

Despite a number of unresolved, quite acute problems that we have discussed today, the situation in the economy and social sphere has stabilized," Putin said during his annual address to the Federal Assembly.

The president stated that, despite significant changes in the situation in the country over the past 25 years, there was no need to adopt a new constitution. �

