Qaiser Baryar assumes charge of PBIT BoD Chairman

Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, the newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT-BoD) formally assumed the charge of his office here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, the newly appointed Chairman of the board of Directors of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT-BoD) formally assumed the charge of his office here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Baryar was briefed by PBIT senior management team on core areas of operations and services offered by PBIT as the investment and trade promotion and facilitation arm of Punjab government.

During the meeting, Baryar thanked Punjab Chief Minister for reposing trust in his abilities for this important assignment with a clear mandate to enhance and strengthen the ease of doing business environment in the province and removing difficulties for investors and new businesses to mobilize investments, both local and foreign direct investment (FDI).

He reaffirmed his commitment to optimally deploy all resources of PBIT to extend complete facilitation to investors and to enable a private sector led growth across all sectors of the economy, especially in the information technology/IT enabled services sectors.

He emphasized upon the development of highly skilled labor force through hi-tech technical education and vocational trainings by establishing a strong industry�TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) linkage.

He appreciated the efforts of PBIT for paced-up industrialization in Punjab, especially for establishment of several new SEZs (Special Economic Zone) and the secretariat of Special Economic Zones Authority Punjab.

He hoped that PBIT would continue to work with the industry stakeholders, chambers of commerce and industry representative bodies/association to bridge the gap between the industry players and policy makers and assured his full support in the process.