Qatar May Conclude Long-Term Deals For Supply Of All LNG By Year-End - Energy Ministry

Published May 23, 2023

Qatar May Conclude Long-Term Deals for Supply of All LNG by Year-End - Energy Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Qatar's state oil and gas company QatarEnergy can conclude long-term contracts for the supply of the entire volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the country's largest North field by the end of 2023 as there is a very high demand, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said on Tuesday.

"There is a possibility that QatarEnergy will conclude long-term contracts for the supply of the entire volume of LNG from the North field by the end of 2023, and we will run out of all gas for sale from the additionally developed part of the North field by the end of this year, there is a very high demand," Al Kaabi said at the Qatar Economic Forum.

Qatar is going to supply more than 50 million tonnes per year to the market starting 2026, but it produces as much gas as technically possible, and not the volumes required by other countries, the minister explained.

