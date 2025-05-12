Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 09:22 PM

Pakistan's historic victory over India was welcomed by the Pakistani business community in a historic way, the indices of the Pakistan Stock Exchange have broken records by showing upward trajectory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan's historic victory over India was welcomed by the Pakistani business community in a historic way, the indices of the pakistan stock exchange have broken records by showing upward trajectory.

PSE local chapter told APP that surprisingly, the price of shares increased by five percent in five minutes, the administrators had to stop trading after just five minutes of business. When trading resumed after an hour of circuit breaker, the prices increased and the intense buying momentum continued, and even increased.

In just one day, the Benchmark Hundred Index made a huge jump of more than ten thousand points, they informed.

Share prices increased by nine and a half percent, breaking a 26-year record of investor gains, the sources said, adding that the prices of shares related to the state of Pakistan increased tremendously, which is an indicator of the immense confidence of the business community in the stability of the state of Pakistan.

Share prices rose by nine and a half percent in total, which is a rare event in history.

It was seen that local individual investors who were getting rid of their shares in the recent past and accepting lower prices to sell as soon as possible, were the most prominent in buying again this morning, with many of these individual investors buying aggressively both directly and through local-mutual-funds during today's session.

According to Bloomberg, the KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange is the world's third-best performing capital market over the past 12 months.

