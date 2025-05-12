Open Menu

FBR Committed To Digital Transformation: Rai Irshad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 09:24 PM

FBR committed to digital transformation: Rai Irshad

Regional Tax Office (RTO) Faisalabad Chief Commissioner Rai Irshad Hussain has said that the FBR is committed to digital transformation and facilitation of taxpayers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Faisalabad Chief Commissioner Rai Irshad Hussain has said that the FBR is committed to digital transformation and facilitation of taxpayers.

He was addressing an informative seminar organized by Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) to educate textile exporters on the evolving landscape of tax compliance, particularly focusing on digital invoicing and recent changes in sales tax return filing mechanisms introduced by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Rai Irshad underlined the importance of adopting digital systems to improve transparency, reduce manual errors and streamline tax processes.

He appreciated PTEA’s role in fostering dialogue and collaboration between the tax authorities and the business community.

General Manager PRAL Abid Naeem gave detailed presentation on the transition to electronic invoicing, technical requirements, compliance timelines, and common challenges businesses might face.

He also addressed the recent modifications in the monthly sales tax return filing process, including revised formats, and real-time reporting expectations.

Earlier PTEA Vice Chairman Ameer Ahmad highlighted the importance of staying informed and compliant in the face of rapidly changing tax regulations.

“Digital transformation in tax procedures is a step forward in promoting transparency and efficiency. It is imperative for our member exporters to be fully prepared to adapt to these changes to ensure seamless compliance”, he added.

Later, a Question-Answer session was also held in which the participants engaged directly with the speakers and sought clarifications of their practical concerns related.

The session was designed to enhance understanding of the digital invoicing system being implemented under the FBR's vision of digitizing the economy, improving transparency, and broadening the tax net.

The attendees appreciated the initiative and emphasized the need for continued support from PTEA in navigating tax-related reforms.

A large number of textile exporters and industry representatives attended the session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

9 minutes ago
 Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in in ..

Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank

9 minutes ago
 COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians w ..

COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyan ..

36 minutes ago
 Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hos ..

Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives

9 minutes ago
 All private, public sector educational institution ..

All private, public sector educational institutions in AJK to be opened May 13

9 minutes ago
 PSB to establish free sports training academies

PSB to establish free sports training academies

4 minutes ago
Sindh Health Secretary visits ICCBS’s DNA and Se ..

Sindh Health Secretary visits ICCBS’s DNA and Serology Laboratory

4 minutes ago
 GCWUS VC congratulates Pakistan Armed Forces for t ..

GCWUS VC congratulates Pakistan Armed Forces for their bravery against Indian ag ..

4 minutes ago
 DPM, former foreign secretaries discuss regional d ..

DPM, former foreign secretaries discuss regional developments

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Stock Exchange indices soared, billions ..

Pakistan's Stock Exchange indices soared, billions in profit in five minutes

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop ov ..

Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola

50 minutes ago
 Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her ..

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business