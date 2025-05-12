FBR Committed To Digital Transformation: Rai Irshad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Regional Tax Office (RTO) Faisalabad Chief Commissioner Rai Irshad Hussain has said that the FBR is committed to digital transformation and facilitation of taxpayers
He was addressing an informative seminar organized by Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) to educate textile exporters on the evolving landscape of tax compliance, particularly focusing on digital invoicing and recent changes in sales tax return filing mechanisms introduced by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).
Rai Irshad underlined the importance of adopting digital systems to improve transparency, reduce manual errors and streamline tax processes.
He appreciated PTEA’s role in fostering dialogue and collaboration between the tax authorities and the business community.
General Manager PRAL Abid Naeem gave detailed presentation on the transition to electronic invoicing, technical requirements, compliance timelines, and common challenges businesses might face.
He also addressed the recent modifications in the monthly sales tax return filing process, including revised formats, and real-time reporting expectations.
Earlier PTEA Vice Chairman Ameer Ahmad highlighted the importance of staying informed and compliant in the face of rapidly changing tax regulations.
“Digital transformation in tax procedures is a step forward in promoting transparency and efficiency. It is imperative for our member exporters to be fully prepared to adapt to these changes to ensure seamless compliance”, he added.
Later, a Question-Answer session was also held in which the participants engaged directly with the speakers and sought clarifications of their practical concerns related.
The session was designed to enhance understanding of the digital invoicing system being implemented under the FBR's vision of digitizing the economy, improving transparency, and broadening the tax net.
The attendees appreciated the initiative and emphasized the need for continued support from PTEA in navigating tax-related reforms.
A large number of textile exporters and industry representatives attended the session.
