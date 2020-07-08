UrduPoint.com
Razak Dawood Says Increasing Geographical Diversification Vital Part Of Our Strategic Trade Policy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood said increasing geographical diversification was an important part of our strategic trade policy here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Razak Dawood said one market reach extends, the market share would increase.

The Adviser congratulated DG Khan Cement for making a breakthrough in winning orders for export of cement to Philippines.

He said this follows on their success in China.

The Adviser said exporters should follow this example of extending their market reach across the globe.

