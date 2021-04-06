Razak to review Pak- Uzbekistan PTA progress

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Commerce to consult with all stakeholders for reviewing the progress being made between the Pakistan and Uzbekistan on the Proposed, Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

The Advisoer instructed to consult with the private sector stakeholders and companies trading with Uzbekistan and associations to review the ground situation before finalizing Pakistan's 'Request lists', said a press release issued by the Ministry of commerce here.

The Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, held a consultative meeting on the progress made on the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). Secretary Commerce and other officials of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) were present during the meeting.

The Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) joined the meeting via video link.

He was also apprised that sector-specific webinars would be organized by TDAP in next two weeks to complete the process.

He was informed that seminars would be held by TDAP in Karachi and Lahore to apprise the business community about the PTA.

The Advisor was briefed that Uzbekistan has shared its 'Request List' for Tariff Reduction and MOC is in the process of finalizing Pakistan's Request List in consultation with public and private sector stakeholders.

He was informed that the input of the private sector, concerned Ministries and departments has been obtained via detailed consultations in last three months.