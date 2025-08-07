SAPM Haroon Stresses Investor Protection As Key To Economic Stability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday said reviving investor confidence is essential to achieving sustainable economic stability.
Chairing a meeting of the sub-committees on Investment Protection and Repatriation of Investment, he highlighted the importance of creating a secure and attractive environment for both local and foreign investors, said a news release.
“We must provide strong legal and institutional protection to investors in order to encourage investment in Pakistan,” he said.
These efforts reflect the government’s continued commitment to facilitating economic growth and building investor trust through legislative and policy reforms.
The sub-committees put forward several key proposals, including amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, reforms in the Protection of Economic Reforms Act, 1992, and revisions to the General Clauses Act, 1897
The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, representatives from various Chambers of Commerce, and other key stakeholders .
