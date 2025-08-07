LCCI, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber To Work Together For Business Community: Shahid Nazir Ch.
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry have agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation for resolving issues of business community, promoting trade and industry and contributing to policy-making through joint efforts.
The consensus was reached during a meeting between LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Senior Vice President of the Mandi Bahauddin Chamber Captain (R) Taimoor Ahmed here on Thursday. Former LCCI senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar was also present.
During the meeting, the office-bearers of both chambers were of the view that prevailing economic challenges of Pakistan can only be overcome through mutual consultation, policy reforms and active participation of business community.
LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said, Lahore Chamber has always believed in collaboration with chambers from smaller cities and regional zones. He assured that partnership with Mandi Bahauddin Chamber would be further strengthened, adding that both chambers would work together on experience-sharing, exchange of trade delegations, organizing joint seminars, workshops and formulating policy recommendations.
Captain (R) Taimoor Ahmed appreciated the commendable role of LCCI in supporting Pakistan’s economy and welcomed its cooperation with smaller city chambers. He added that collaboration with LCCI would greatly benefit the business community of Mandi Bahauddin and give a new dimension to trade activities in the region through joint initiatives.
On this occasion, Ali Hussam Asghar said that all chambers across the country should establish strong linkages to raise a unified voice on key economic issues.
The participants also agreed to devise a coordinated and organized action plan at both Federal and provincial levels to resolve the challenges being faced by business community. They pledged to utilize each other’s platforms for the betterment of national economy.
