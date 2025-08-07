Beneficiaries Of Old System Malign Faceless Customs System To Secure Its Toll Back
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Customs has gradually expanded the scope and coverage of its Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) to facilitate trade and minimise human interface in the clearance of goods from ports.
Launched in December 2024, FCA has deprived many who thrived on the gains made from the old system. They have actively been maligning FCA to secure its roll back, said a news release here on Thursday.
Some of the leading national media outlets have unfortunately lent shoulder to propel this false narrative without proper due diligence and investigation.
One such example is the recent publication of news items stating that Audit report has revealed large scale clearance of luxury vehicles at highly under-invoiced values in FCA.
In particular, example of a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser has been given that was allegedly assessed at a petty value of Rs. 17,635, in FCA thereby causing huge loss to national exchequer.
On the contrary, it is clarified that the said vehicle was assessed at Rs. 10.05 million and an amount of Rs. 47.2 million was recovered in duty and taxes. In fact all such vehicles have been assessed by Customs under FCA at higher assessed values without causing any loss of revenue.
In the same report, the issue of trade based money laundering has also been alleged in import of these vehicles ignoring the fact that only overseas Pakistanis are entitled to such imports under gift or transfer of residence schemes.
These schemes do not involve any outward remittance of foreign exchange from Pakistan. Besides, import of used vehicles in the same manner has been taking place even before the launch of FCA.
It is also important to mention that internal reviews and Audit of FCA, which are often time quoted out of context, are being conducted by FBR itself to ensure that gaps in this new system are timely identified and addressed.
