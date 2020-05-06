Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Wednesday its sales fell 4.6 percent last month from a year earlier on sharply declining exports

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Wednesday its sales fell 4.6 percent last month from a year earlier on sharply declining exports.

Renault Samsung sold 13,087 vehicles in April, down from 13,720 units a year ago, on lower overseas demand for its models, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped 78 percent to 11,015 units last month from 6,175 units a year ago.

But exports plunged 73 percent to 2,072 from 7,545 during the same period, the statement said.

From January to April, sales declined 22 percent to 41,477 units from 52,930 in the same period a year ago, it said.

The company's current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV, and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.

French carmaker Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung.